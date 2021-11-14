BOLTON LANDING — Philip John Farbaniec of Bolton Landing, NY, passed away on November 11 at his part-time residence at The Glen in Queensbury, NY. He was 86.

Born in Paterson, NJ, Philip was the only son of John and Marie (Coene) Farbaniec. He graduated from Paterson Vocational High School and immediately entered the workforce in 1953. It would only be after his marriage to Cynthia Lois (Post) in 1959 that Phil would pursue his bachelor’s degree in an evening program at Fairleigh Dickinson University while working full-time during the day. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management in 1964 as the father of two young children.

Phil devoted more than 25 years of his career to manufacturing management. In order to progress in his career, he worked in a series of professional roles as he and Cindy continued to grow their family, which included four children by 1972. Phil’s career moves took the family from northern New Jersey to Ithaca, NY; Anoka, MN, and Jackson, TN, before they returned to New Jersey to settle in the town of Allendale, from 1972 to 1983. It was there they established many close friends through their membership in Highlands United Presbyterian Church.

The family’s path to the Adirondacks began with their friendship with Allendale friends Richard and Mary Kolvek, who introduced Phil and Cindy to the concept of buying a business in the Lake George area. What began as a dream culminated in Phil and Cindy’s 1981 purchase of Bluebird Cottages, a 17-cottage resort community in Bolton Landing, which they would operate for more than 20 years. Undoubtedly some of Phil’s happiest moments were greeting families who returned summer after summer. He could also frequently be seen cutting grass with his Wheel Horse, managing reservations on his hand-written chart developed in the pre-internet era, and relaxing with a dip in the lake after a hard day cleaning cottages on “turnover day.”

Phil and Cindy’s enthusiasm for entrepreneurship led them to establish a second business capitalizing on Cindy’s education and experience in early childhood education. In 1983, the couple established Bluebirds’ Nest Preschool in Glens Falls, which Cindy would operate for nearly 25 years. Phil’s pride in his wife’s accomplishments never ceased, and well into their later years the couple continued to encounter Bluebirds’ Nest “graduates” who influenced the couple’s lives as professionals in the community.

Living in the Adirondacks inspired Phil’s passion for the natural beauty of Lake George and the surrounding region. Combining this love with his business acumen, Phil was actively involved in the Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce, serving as president for many years. Later, he channeled his knowledge and energy into leadership roles with the Bolton Landing Development Corporation, a public-private partnership that operates the Norowal Marina to provide lake access to the general public.

Phil was an extremely proud and patriotic American who deeply believed in this country’s founding principles. He embodied the hope and optimism of the post-World War II generation. Phil loved to read and study history and possessed a depth of knowledge he generously shared with others.

Phil enjoyed a good meal accompanied by a hearty glass of red wine, as well as late-night discussions with family gathered at the kitchen island. Phil and Cindy both became avid cross-country skiers in middle age, and they were eagerly welcomed by the regulars at Garnet Hill. The couple loved to travel, and their adventures included annual road trips to their beloved Anna Maria Island in FL. A favorite excursion included their cruise down the Mississippi with the local senior citizens organization in 2018. Phil was deeply spiritual; he and Cindy were active members at Harrisena Community Church for many years.

Phil’s success in business and passion for Lake George were outpaced only by his love for his family, which grew to include two daughters-in-law, a son-in-law, five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. The door to Phil and Cindy’s home on the original site of Bluebird Cottages was always open to welcome friends and family members “home.” Phil spent many summers happily entertaining visitors with boat tours of the lake, mixing his signature cocktails and enjoying fireworks celebrations.

Also in his senior years, Phil became the central figure in family gatherings. One of his favorite evening pastimes was storytelling during family suppers on the porch. Each family member will remember “Pa” as he recounted an ongoing theme that became his mantra: Every generation lifts up the next generation to maximize its potential. Indeed, Phil’s children can point to his influence in enabling their life achievements, including their educations, careers and family lives. Phil also never ceased to honor his parents and the sacrifices they made to enable his success.

But the defining relationship of Phil’s life was his marriage to Cynthia. The couple had a deep unconditional love for one another and a strong commitment to the concept of marriage. Phil was often quoted as saying, “The best decision I made in my life was to marry Cynthia.”

The void Phil leaves will never be filled, but his influence will live on in the family’s next generation, and in the many friends and associates he touched along the way.

In addition to Cynthia, his wife of 62 years, Philip is survived by his son Jeffrey and his wife, Beth Gelber, and their two children: Daniel and Sylvie; his daughter Allison and her daughter, Elizabeth, along with Allison’s husband, John, and his two children, Maya and Seth; his daughter Kristi and her son, George; and his son David and his wife, Patricia Chapman, and their daughter Miranda.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 3:00 on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Bolton Rural Cemetery.

Donations in Philip’s name may be made to the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage, 161 Ottawa Street, Lake George, NY, 12845.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.