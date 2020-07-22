CAMBRIDGE — Philip J. Sica, 86, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington with his loving family by his side. Philip, the son of the late Josephine Cristaldi Gervasi and Joseph Sica was born in the Bronx on April 19, 1934 and moved to Cambridge with his grandparents in 1948. Four years later he married Helene Boice of Shushan and remained married for sixty-two loving years.
Philip led a life dedicated to public service for 62 good years. He joined the National Guard in 1951 serving for 10 years. In 1957 he became a patrolman for the Village of Cambridge and was soon promoted to Chief of Police, a position he held until 1984. After retiring, Phil was successful in running for Mayor of the Village of Cambridge and held that office from 1985 to 1991. In 1993, Phil was elected to the position of Cambridge Village Justice, then in 2002 he was elected Justice of the Town of White Creek. Judge Sica held both courts with honor and dignity until his retirement on April 1, 2019.
Phil was a dedicated member of the Cambridge Lions Club for over thirty years as well as a member of the Washington County Magistrates Association. He was a greatly devoted member of St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge and a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus for 25 years. Phil was known throughout the larger Cambridge Community to always be there when help was needed for any reason.
In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by his wife Helene; his brothers, Vincent and Louis Sica; his sister, Barbara Catlin.
Phil is survived by his daughter, Kim (Jack) McMillan; grandson, Cory (Sarah) McMillan; great-granddaughters, Sadie and Piper McMillan; a sister, Sarah Bosland of New Jersey; a brother, Aurelio Sica of Miami, Florida; and brother-in-law, Rodger Catlin of Arizona along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no callings hours.
A graveside service will be for the family only at Woodlands Cemetery. A funeral procession on Saturday, July 25 will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge and proceed on Main Street to North Park Street and to the cemetery. Phil’s family would like the community to pay their respects to him by standing on Main Street and also Park Street as the procession passes by.
Memorial contributions in memory of Phil may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816, the Cambridge Fire Dept., P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Food Pantry, P.O. Box 473, Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
