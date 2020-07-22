CAMBRIDGE — Philip J. Sica, 86, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington with his loving family by his side. Philip, the son of the late Josephine Cristaldi Gervasi and Joseph Sica was born in the Bronx on April 19, 1934 and moved to Cambridge with his grandparents in 1948. Four years later he married Helene Boice of Shushan and remained married for sixty-two loving years.

Philip led a life dedicated to public service for 62 good years. He joined the National Guard in 1951 serving for 10 years. In 1957 he became a patrolman for the Village of Cambridge and was soon promoted to Chief of Police, a position he held until 1984. After retiring, Phil was successful in running for Mayor of the Village of Cambridge and held that office from 1985 to 1991. In 1993, Phil was elected to the position of Cambridge Village Justice, then in 2002 he was elected Justice of the Town of White Creek. Judge Sica held both courts with honor and dignity until his retirement on April 1, 2019.