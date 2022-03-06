Jan. 13, 1942—Feb. 28, 2022

BALLSTON SPA — Philip “Flip” Ostrom, of Ballston Spa, NY, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Feb. 28, 2022.

He was born on Jan. 13, 1942 in Nyack to the late Philip and Marjorie (Johnson) Ostrom, Sr. Phil grew up in Orangeburg, NY.

He was a sergeant in the United States Army, 7th Battalion 15th Field Artillery-Vietnam. He met his wife, Dianne, an elementary school teacher and began their lives in Nyack, NY.

They moved to Valley Cottage, NY where they began raising their two children, Eric and Elizabeth. Phil was employed as a New York State trooper. During his career, he was promoted to senior investigator.

They moved their family to Lake George, NY, where they lived for almost 30 years until they recently relocated to Ballston Spa to be closer to their daughter. Phil enjoyed the woods around his house and spent many happy hours taking care of his home and property. Phil was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls, NY.

Besides his parents, Phil is predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Tygert and Marjorie Lynch.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Ostrom of 50 years; his son, Eric (Lisa) Ostrom of Port St. Lucie, FL; his daughter, Elizabeth (Daniel) Mattoon; and grandson, Bradley, of Charlton, NY; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial with full military honors will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.