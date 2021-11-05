Philip F. Monrain III

July 14, 1951—Nov. 2, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Philip F. Monrian III, 70, passed away on November 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born July 14, 1951, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Philip and Joan (Cronin) Monrian.

Phil was a graduate from Glens Falls High School Class of 1969.

He was employed with Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls and retired after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed time spent with friends and family by the pool. It was not unusual for old friends to find a seat at his table for a quick drink and a laugh. Phil was known for his devotion to family.

Phil was the father of three loving children and many beloved furry companions.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Jody Cole Gray.

Phil is survived by his sister Theresa Monrian (John Oliva); daughters: Stephanie Waite (Darrin) and Dorrie Monrian (Richard and Meghan Murphy); son, Philip F. Monrian IV (Sara); grandchildren: Gary Waite, Brandy Waite, Philip F. Monrian V and Brody Waite; nephew Tim (Sarah) Monrian.

At Philip’s request, there will be no public services.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.