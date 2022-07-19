August 10, 1924—July 15, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Philip F. Battiste, 97, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Born August 10, 1924, in the family home on John St. in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Frank and Vincenza (Sciancalepore) Battiste.

Philip was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He achieved the rank Sergeant in the Fifth Army, First Armored Division, under General Mark Clark. Philip served in the European Theater and was stationed in Italy and Germany.

On June 29, 1947, he married the love of his life, Grace Marrano, in Brooklyn, NY.

For over 50 years, he and his wife owned and operated Battiste Grocery Store in Hudson Falls. They took the store over from his parents. Philip also worked as a courier for WSWHE BOCES.

Besides running the local grocery store, Philip was very active throughout his community. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, a member of the VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury, a member of the Italian American Club, and one of the founders of the Hudson Falls Little League.

In his youth, he excelled in all three major sports in high school and when he returned from the war, he played semi-pro baseball and basketball with the Hudson Falls Greenjackets, and later coached as well. He also enjoyed horse racing, hunting, and fishing. Later in life, he became an avid golfer, horseshoe player, and pool player. Philip was a fan of all the major New York sports teams. When the opportunity presented itself, Phil & Grace enjoyed vacationing in Maine and Florida.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Frank Battiste; his infant daughter, Sandra Battiste; his brother, Carl Battiste, and his sister, Nicoletta Piscitelli.

Survivors include his wife of 75 years, Grace Battiste of Hudson Falls; his children, Michael Battiste of Hudson Falls; Philip (Lynda) Battiste of Saratoga Springs; Marie Battiste and Joseph (Heather) Battiste, both of Hudson Falls; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Battiste of Hudson Falls; his sisters, Mary Cortese of Hudson Falls; Rosemary (Ted) McKenna of Binghamton, New York; his grandchildren, John, Francine, Felicia, Nicole, Philip, Micaela, Gabriela, Andrew, Nicholas; as well as several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his loving health care aides and High Peaks Hospice.

Friends may call Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Following the calling hour, a funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, at 12 p.m.

Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in remembrance of Philip may be made to Shriners Children’s New England, LovetotheRescue.org or by mail to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394; Fort Hudson Health System, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828; or the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.