May 19, 1952 — Oct. 9, 2019 RALEIGH, NC — Philip Edward Warner, 67, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born May 19, 1952, he was the first born of the late Louis F. Warner and Dorcas (McMorris) Warner.
Phil graduated from Glens Falls High School where he played football and went on to continue his education attending colleges in New York and finishing at Duke University with a Masters of Arts degree. Phil enjoyed writing and poetry and reading. He also enjoyed his time participating in the Fort Salem Theater in its early years.
Phil recently retired from FMI Corporation in Raleigh where he worked as a research and marketing consultant. He had many hobbies, sailing on Lake George, raising orchids, and cultivating bonsais. His artistic skills shinned through in his avid love of photography, where he captured the beauty in all he encountered. Phil looked forward to coming home every summer to participate in the annual ‘BIG’ golf tournament with his former high school fellows.
Besides his parents, Phil was predeceased by his brothers, David and Steven Warner. Surviving Phil are his sisters, Susan Prouty (Jim), Linda Mitchell; sister-in-laws, Linda and Wendy Warner; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
We would like to especially thank his Raleigh Family, Van and Gretel Kloemken for ‘adopting’ Phil into their family and taking special care of him during his illness, and special thanks to Crystal, his aid, of whom he grew very fond of. We would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to Brian Strawberry, who frequently checked in on Phil and provided comfort in his time of need.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church, 13 W. Broadway, Salem.
