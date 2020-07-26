May 13, 1942 — July 11, 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — Philip E. Peters, 78, a resident of Beverly Hills, Florida, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. Born on May 13, 1942 in Warrensburg, he was the son of the late Lester and Capitola (DeRush) Peters.

Phil retired from Native Textiles in Glens Falls. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union out of Florida. After retiring, he worked for the New York State Canal system.

Phil was kind and loving and valued his family and friends above everything. He loved flying and proudly obtained his private pilot’s license. He enjoyed hunting, boating, bowling, and traveling. He was a jack of all trades, as evidenced by the home he built in Fort Miller, where they happily resided for many years.

Phil was predeceased by his son, Philip Peters, Jr.