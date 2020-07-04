May 15, 1936 — Dec. 19, 2019
The Rite of Committal for the late Philip C. Brassel Jr., was conducted by the Rev. John O’Kane on June 30th, at St. James Cemetery in North Creek. Mr Brassel, the oldest of five children of the late Philip C. and Elizabeth Cronin Brassel, was born on May 15, 1936 in Albany. He died peacefully at his home in Jacksonville, Oregon on Dec. 19, 2019.
Mr. Brassel is survived by his wife, Elizabeth VanBuskirk Brassel; his daughters, Susan Brassel Birdsong (Charles) of Jacksonville, Michelle Brassel Spencer (Charles) of Sherwood, Stacia Erkelens (Erik) of Gig Harbor, Washington and Lori Larson of Sandy, Idaho; his granddaughters Aimee, Charlie Anna, Rose, and Ava; his grandsons, AJ, Zack, Michael and Nicholas; his sisters, Anne Brassel, Mary Brassel Zack (Richard); his brothers, Dr. Roger W. Brassel and Michael P. Brassel (Marjorie), 10 nieces and one nephew.
Mr. Brassel grew up in North Creek, was a communicant of St. James Church and a graduate of Johnsburg Central School. He loved skiing at the original Gore Mountain, playing basketball and baseball at JCS, and in summers, boating and waterskiing at the family camp on Balfour Lake. He enjoyed the friendship of many in the North Country and beyond. Mr. Brassel served, with distinction, a career in the U.S. Navy for 21 years and retired as a senior chief, GMG3, USN. After his retirement, Mr. Brassel was a civilian employee for the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island.
They that go down to the sea in ships, that do business in great waters;
These see the works of the Lord, and his wonders in the deep.
— Psalms: Number 107, lines 23-24
Condolences and fond memories may be sent to www.alexanderfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.