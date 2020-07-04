May 15, 1936 — Dec. 19, 2019

The Rite of Committal for the late Philip C. Brassel Jr., was conducted by the Rev. John O’Kane on June 30th, at St. James Cemetery in North Creek. Mr Brassel, the oldest of five children of the late Philip C. and Elizabeth Cronin Brassel, was born on May 15, 1936 in Albany. He died peacefully at his home in Jacksonville, Oregon on Dec. 19, 2019.

Mr. Brassel is survived by his wife, Elizabeth VanBuskirk Brassel; his daughters, Susan Brassel Birdsong (Charles) of Jacksonville, Michelle Brassel Spencer (Charles) of Sherwood, Stacia Erkelens (Erik) of Gig Harbor, Washington and Lori Larson of Sandy, Idaho; his granddaughters Aimee, Charlie Anna, Rose, and Ava; his grandsons, AJ, Zack, Michael and Nicholas; his sisters, Anne Brassel, Mary Brassel Zack (Richard); his brothers, Dr. Roger W. Brassel and Michael P. Brassel (Marjorie), 10 nieces and one nephew.