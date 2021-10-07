Philip Bruce "Butch" Long

June 30, 1947 - Sept. 26, 2021

MOREAU — Philip Bruce "Butch" Long, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 30, 1947 in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Virginia (Bruce) Long.

Butch graduated in 1965 from South Glens Falls High School. He was employed by Howard LaRose Construction, and also worked with both his sons at Reliable Trucking.

On February 14, 1994, Butch married Eugenia Parker in Fort Ann. They spent many years together until her passing on August 3, 2019.

Butch enjoyed spending time at his Indian Lake camp. He also loved cross-country road trips, traveling to both Maine and Alaska. Butch will always be remembered for holding his "sessions" on his front porch and will be greatly missed by many.