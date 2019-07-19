November 6, 1943— July 4, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Peter Wayne Comar, age 75, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, and two daughters, ThuyLinh and Lynn (Jake). He is also survived by one brother, Lee Comar.
Pete was born Nov. 6, 1943 in Glens Falls. After graduating from Glens Falls High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country. He worked in the field of telecommunications until his retirement.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed his love of the outdoors by participating in 10K running events, hiking, canoeing, sailing, and fishing with friends. He also enjoyed watching college basketball games, especially ACC, with Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech, as favorites. Pete was a master of the grill, and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for family and friends at outdoor cookouts.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Leonora Comar; and his brothers, Frederick, Leslie, Donald, Harvey, and Dale Comar; and his sisters, Marie Latham, Jeanne Morrill Meyers, Ellen Condon, Alice Mary Mingo, Betty Jane Fisher, and Patricia Pratt. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life for Pete will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 127 East High St., Woodstock, VA with Pastor Nathan Robinson officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.