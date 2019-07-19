{{featured_button_text}}

November 6, 1943— July 4, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Peter Wayne Comar, age 75, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, and two daughters, ThuyLinh and Lynn (Jake). He is also survived by one brother, Lee Comar.

Pete was born Nov. 6, 1943 in Glens Falls. After graduating from Glens Falls High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country. He worked in the field of telecommunications until his retirement.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed his love of the outdoors by participating in 10K running events, hiking, canoeing, sailing, and fishing with friends. He also enjoyed watching college basketball games, especially ACC, with Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech, as favorites. Pete was a master of the grill, and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for family and friends at outdoor cookouts.

Pete was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Leonora Comar; and his brothers, Frederick, Leslie, Donald, Harvey, and Dale Comar; and his sisters, Marie Latham, Jeanne Morrill Meyers, Ellen Condon, Alice Mary Mingo, Betty Jane Fisher, and Patricia Pratt. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life for Pete will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 127 East High St., Woodstock, VA with Pastor Nathan Robinson officiating.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Celebrate
the life of: Peter Wayne Comar
