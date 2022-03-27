Peter W. Sanders III

March 10, 1937 - March 24, 2022

TICONDEROGA/SCHROON LAKE — Peter W. Sanders III, 85, of Ticonderoga and formerly of Schroon Lake, NY, and New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center of Burlington, Vermont.

Born in Chestertown, NY, March 10, 1937, he was the son of the late Peter W. and Sarah (Baker) Sanders.

Peter was a graduate of Chestertown High School.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, where he served as a Welder.

Peter owned his own bubble gum vending business in Jacksonville, FL, for many years. He then was employed as the manager of the Elk Lake Lodge of Blue Ridge, NY, for over 20 years. After retirement he became a distributor for Gulf Coast Radisson Canoe.

Peter was a pilot and loved airplanes. In 1987, he was named "Adirondacker of the Year" by Adirondack Life Magazine.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Judith L. (Armstrong) Sanders in 2016. He was also pre-deceased by two sons: Peter W. Sanders IV and Gregory Sanders.

Survivors include his four children: Deborah Bigelow of Maryland, Shari Benford of Florida, Sarah Dunbar and her husband Tom of Olmstedville, and Susanne Taylor and her husband Thomas of Ticonderoga; one sister, Sally Thomas and her husband Fred of Penn Yan, NY; and his former wife, Katie Goodman of Glens Falls; He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.