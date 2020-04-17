Aug. 7, 1949 — April 13, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Peter W. Chakalis, 70, of South Glens Falls, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on Aug. 7, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Vanglus and Alice (Mylott) Chakalis.
Peter was proud to serve his country in the US Marine Corps. He served from July 31, 1968 to Sept. 28, 1972 before being honorably discharged as a Corporal. During his service, he was awarded a Purple Heart, Good Conduct National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device and the Rifle Marksman Badge.
After serving his country, he went to work as a correctional officer with Great Meadow Washington Correctional Facility until his retirement in 2004. He was well known for his dedication.
Peter had been in several activities throughout his life; however, that is not what he would want to share. His biggest accomplishment in life was spending time with his loved ones. He has always loved spoiling his family, especially the children. Peter would take his son, grandchildren, nieces and nephews fishing, four wheeling or just to get ice cream. He always wanted to help others in every way he could. He lived for us!
After marrying Bernice in 1998, Peter started studying the bible and eventually became ordained and could not wait to marry someone. Peter was good with his hands and carved many things in his free time, including canes and figurines.
He was an avid outdoorsman, loved camping, spent hours fishing and four wheeling the trails..always with a pack of kids right behind.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Vanessa Howk, and several uncles, aunts and cousins who were very dear to his heart predeceased him.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice (Bondzinski) Chakalis; his son, Guy (Jen) Chakalis; daughter, Jamie (Gary Sr) Needham; stepson, Joseph (Hannah) Ruby III; sister, Vickie (Larry) Cassant; brother, Vanglus (Wendy) Chakalis Jr., and his brother-in-law, Ron Howk. Also surviving him are his grandsons, Hunter Chakalis, Gary Needham Jr., Joseph Ruby IV and Silas Ruby; his granddaughters, Jessa Needham and Halle Ruby; great grandson, Gary Needham III; nephews, Chris, Zachary, Vanglus III and Dennis Chakalis, Todd Howk and Jason Cassant; nieces, Stacy Abrams, Kim Swanson, Allison Jacobie and Janelle Cummings.
A military service will be announced and held at a later date at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga Natinal Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.