Aug. 7, 1949 — April 13, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Peter W. Chakalis, 70, of South Glens Falls, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on Aug. 7, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Vanglus and Alice (Mylott) Chakalis.

Peter was proud to serve his country in the US Marine Corps. He served from July 31, 1968 to Sept. 28, 1972 before being honorably discharged as a Corporal. During his service, he was awarded a Purple Heart, Good Conduct National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device and the Rifle Marksman Badge.

After serving his country, he went to work as a correctional officer with Great Meadow Washington Correctional Facility until his retirement in 2004. He was well known for his dedication.

Peter had been in several activities throughout his life; however, that is not what he would want to share. His biggest accomplishment in life was spending time with his loved ones. He has always loved spoiling his family, especially the children. Peter would take his son, grandchildren, nieces and nephews fishing, four wheeling or just to get ice cream. He always wanted to help others in every way he could. He lived for us!