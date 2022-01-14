Dec. 12, 1955—Jan. 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Peter Thomas Oddy, age 66, son of Herbert and Helen (Betty) Oddy passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2022, at his home in Queensbury, NY.

Peter was born Dec. 12, 1955 in Glens Falls, NY. He attended Glens Falls High School. He spent his career as a chef and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for local folks at The Queensbury Hotel and Sutton’s Market Place.

Peter was a lifelong sports fan who loved to play golf, baseball and was quick on the ice during broomball games. When he wasn’t playing sports, he enjoyed watching his favorite teams the New York Giants and New York Yankees.

Peter’s other loves were his fur baby Tasha and music. He would travel far and wide to see his favorite bands play live. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul most known for his incredible sense of humor and a warm smile.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Helen Oddy and his brother Michael Oddy.

Left to carry on his memory are his daughters: Jennifer Oddy, Brooke Avon and Monica Chandler; grandchildren: Cailey Perry, Evie and Jace Avon; sister Nancy Beckwith and her husband Jerry; his brother Mark Oddy; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2022 to honor Peter’s memory.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.