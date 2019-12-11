Peter R. Girard

Oct. 16, 1964 — Nov. 18, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with profound sadness that Peter Girard passed away peacefully from this world to start on to his next journey, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, with his sister Judy, and several close friends by his side, to see him off.
Born on Oct. 16, 1964, he was the son of John R. and Barbra D. Girard.
Peter attended Glens Falls High School. He became a machinist, working at Adirondack Grinding, owned by his father. He then worked at KMA Corporation owned by Eric Unkauf for the last 18 years. Eric was not only his boss, but also his mentor and friend. Peter admired Eric for so many traits, including his work ethics.
Peter was always surrounded by his numerous friends. He was always grateful for all they did for him, and he always tried to reciprocate. He used to say that he was the richest man in the world to have them.
Peter was the perpetual teenager! He and his friends were always going somewhere when not working, it might be camping, music festivals and Nascar to name a few. Sometimes just “taking off” for the sheer joy of it. One of his favorites was going with his friend Jeff Rowe, on his boat, where they would cruise around Lake George.
He was predeceased by his parents. Left to cherish his memory besides all his friends is his sister Judy Pullen, South Glens Falls, his brother, John K. and wife Debra Girard of Hudson Falls, his nephew, Matthew Granger and wife Marcy Hokoma-Granger, and great nephew, Niko and great niece, Noe.
A very special thanks to Dr. Kartik Shenoy, his pulmonologist at Temple University Hospital, who was responsible for making his bilateral lung transplant possible. Peter said many times how safe Dr. Shenoy made him feel, and how much he liked him, a nice combination.
In the spirit of giving, Peter donated his body to the Albany Medical Center Anatomic Gift Program.
There will be a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Peters Pub, 157 Maple St., Glens Falls.
Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123-4018.
