Peter R. Girard

Oct. 16, 1964 — Nov. 18, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with profound sadness that Peter Girard passed away peacefully from this world to start on to his next journey, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, with his sister Judy, and several close friends by his side, to see him off.

Born on Oct. 16, 1964, he was the son of John R. and Barbra D. Girard.

Peter attended Glens Falls High School. He became a machinist, working at Adirondack Grinding, owned by his father. He then worked at KMA Corporation owned by Eric Unkauf for the last 18 years. Eric was not only his boss, but also his mentor and friend. Peter admired Eric for so many traits, including his work ethics.

Peter was always surrounded by his numerous friends. He was always grateful for all they did for him, and he always tried to reciprocate. He used to say that he was the richest man in the world to have them.

Peter was the perpetual teenager! He and his friends were always going somewhere when not working, it might be camping, music festivals and Nascar to name a few. Sometimes just “taking off” for the sheer joy of it. One of his favorites was going with his friend Jeff Rowe, on his boat, where they would cruise around Lake George.