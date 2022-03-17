Sept. 27, 1948—March 13, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Peter R. Bennett, 73, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, due to complications from an automobile accident.

Born in Glens Falls in September 27, 1948 he was the son of Edward and Beverly (Tucker) Bennett.

Peter earned his high school diploma from Queensbury High School in 1968. He entered the United States Army in 1969 in Vietnam and served until 1975 when he was honorable discharged. During his service, Peter earned the Bronze Star.

Peter retired from Queensbury School after 32 years as a cafeteria steward.

He was a member of the West Mountain Community Church. Some of Peter’s enjoyments in life were doing yard work, which he took great pride in. Due to a childhood illness, Peter was taught how to crochet by his grandmother to keep him occupied, which he continued. His other enjoyments included being pulled by his dog Rosie, music, and he loved helping others. Peter was also known as “The Mayor of the Neighborhood.”

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his longtime best friend Nathan Tubbs.

Those left to cherish his memory are sisters: Donna (Douglas) Sawn, Cathy (John Bedford) Stewart, Pamela (Bruce) Sawn, Shellie (Robert) Gamblin, and Cheri Martindale; beloved dog Rosie; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

He will be laid to rest next to his parents and Nate, Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Albany Medical Center in the Neurosurgical ICU for their love and care towards Peter and his family.

In loving memory of Peter contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House, 139 S Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.