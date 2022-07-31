April 20, 1955—July 10, 2022

QUEENSBURY/LAKE LUZERNE — Peter R. Beckerle, 67, passed on to his home with God on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. Born April 20, 1955 at Glens Falls hospital, Pete was the youngest child of the late Robert F. and Miriam L. (McBride) Beckerle. Pete attended Queensbury Central School District where he made many lifelong friends. He went on to earn degrees in electrical applied science and business administration at Adirondack Community College.

Pete worked for some great local businesses including Brian Meurs, Adirondack Glass Co. and ultimately retired from Glens Falls Electric Supply where he worked for his last 20 years of employment.

Pete always enjoyed the outdoor life, fishing, canoeing and boating, hiking and camping with his friends and family. Long slow drives in the country, and trips to watch trains were also a favorite, as well as working on his model train layout.

He also enjoyed photography and took thousands of pictures — but none of himself. He was a quiet, peace-loving man who was a loyal friend and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Robert F. Beckerle, Jr. He is survived by his sister, Susan Beckerle, with whom he lived in Lake Luzerne; and his brother Bruce (Karen) Beckerle of Long Beach, WA; and their children and grandchildren; as well as many cousins and their families.

At Pete’s request there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date by the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.