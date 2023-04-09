April 11, 1946—April 6, 2023

CANAJOHARIE — Mr. Peter “Pete” Falzarine, 76, of Maple Avenue in Canajoharie, completed his earthly journey on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 11, 1946, to the late Victor Falzarine and Rose Ferraiola Falzarine.

He attended schools in Utica before attending Utica College of Syracuse University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. He proudly taught in the Utica School District for 32 years, retiring in 2001.

Pete had a passion for geography, history, and criminal justice. His incredible sense of humor and genuine care for his students made him an unforgettable teacher. Pete also dedicated his time to coaching in Utica and Canajoharie where he coached softball, soccer, and track.

Upon retirement, he was involved in the cub scouts, substitute teaching in St. Johnsville, and enjoyed coaching his grandson Christion’s sports teams in Fort Plain.

Peter was a spiritual man. He loved to be in nature. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed camping, cycling, canoeing, fishing, and kayaking. He also enjoyed cross-country skiing, and playing sports with his children and his grandchildren.

Pete and Barb enjoyed their daily walks no matter the weather. He loved music, especially classics like Genesis, The Police, and The Blues. But his greatest passion was for his family whom he loved dearly.

Peter leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 38 years Barbara Falzarine; his children: Yvette Falzarine of Queensbury, Thea Falzarine of FL (Javier Martinez), Julia Barringer (Justin) of Sharon Springs, Lisa Palumbo and David Dutcher both of Johnstown; as well as his cherished grandchildren: Christion Falzarine, Sean and Keira Palumbo, Penelope and Maximo Martinez, and Ella Rose Barringer. He also leaves behind his sister, Marilyn Kilner and her husband John of MN; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Last, but not least, his beloved cat Charcoal “Coco.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister, Joan, as well as his brother, Thomas Falzarine.

The family would like to thank the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Dr. Charles Yun, the nursing staff, and cherished friends at Glens Falls Hospital for their care, compassion, and support.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lenz and Betz Funeral Home, 69 Otsego St., Canajoharie, with a Service of Celebration to immediately follow at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice of Gloversville or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center of Glens Falls.

