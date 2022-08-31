QUEENSBURY — Peter N. Fisher, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. A tiny speck in the vast universe.

Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Louis G. and Leslie G. (Robinson) Fisher and his biological father, Dr. Joseph Greenberg of Atlanta, GA.

Schooled in Fort Edward, NY, Peter received his B.S in biology from the University of Albany, where he was a member of the Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. Later, he received a National Science Foundation Grant that supported him through his M.S. degrees in paleontology and geology at the University of Houston, TX. He was a dean’s list student.

Mr. Fisher believed that everyone can learn right up to their “moment of death.” Consequently, in retirement, he spent seven years auditing courses and mentoring students at SUNY Adirondack. He audited 20 courses that spanned topics such as archaeology, anthropology, sociology, art, music and his personal favorite, film with Dr. Anthony Cavaluzzi.

Peter’s career included Child Protective and Adult Protective Services at Washington County Department of Social Services for 17 years. He also was a science teacher at East Rockaway High School. He was drafted by the Mario Cuomo-led N.Y.S. Office for the Aging, where he worked for 13 years. His special programs included EISEP (Expanded In-Home Services to the Elderly Program), and he finished his career as a state ombudsman representative for long-term care in the Ombudsman Program. Mr. Fisher’s duties included oversight of nursing home complaints in 300 nursing homes in 20 counties throughout N.Y. state.

Mr. Fisher had a diverse interest in activism and volunteerism. He was a member of the Warren-Washington Community Service Board, the AIDS Council of Northeastern NY, the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, Eastside Center and the Glens Falls Community Theatre for 40 years.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Sandy Stimpson, nephew Kyle Fisher, and infant niece Jennifer Fisher.

Survivors include his siblings: Louis Fisher (Lauralee) of South Glens Falls, Gail White (Mike) of Hudson Falls, John Fisher (Katie) of Kattskill Bay, Patty Suprenant (Mitch) of Fort Edward, Leslie Fisher of Las Vegas; he will miss his many nieces and nephews; Heather Wright, Ryann Washburn, Kelly Andrews, Courtney White, Michael White, Leah White, Jessica Smatko, John Fisher, Steven Stimpson, Carrie Tyler, Michelle Newman, Patrick Suprenant, Christopher Suprenant, and Matthew Fisher.

At the request of the family there will be no calling hours.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY with Rev. Martin Fisher officiating.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Peter’s family would like to give special thanks to Barbra Canavan, Ellen Nichols, and to the wonderful staff at Elderwood at Ticonderoga Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peter’s name can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, 1 Lawrence Street, Suite 1B, Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828. To leave online condolences or view Peter’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.