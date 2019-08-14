Aug. 12, 1941 — Aug. 13, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Peter Leo Frazier, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at his home, with his wife by his side.
Born on Aug. 12, 1941 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Thomas and Clara (Mandiago) Frazier.
Peter graduated from Glens Falls High School. Following graduation, he worked for International Paper in Corinth for two years. Peter served in the U.S. Army as a MP from 1964 to 1966. After his service, he went back to work for International Paper for 40 years until his retirement.
On Nov. 17, 1967, Peter married Brenda Smith in Hudson Falls.
He was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls for many years. Peter was also a member of the American Legion Post 553.
Peter enjoyed old classic cars, fishing, hunting and woodworking.
In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his sisters, Carol Carey and Jean Sullivan; his brother-in-law, Tony Carey; and his stepson, Ralph Fuller.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Brenda; his children, Barbara Manley and her husband, Roger, Steven Frazier and his wife, Veronica and Todd Frazier and his wife, Lori; his beloved grandchildren, Carrie Cahill, Crystal Hayes, Jennifer Fuller and Emma Frazier; his great-grandson, Ryan Gardner; his brother, Richard Frazier and his wife, Elizabeth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Rite of Committal with full military honors will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peter’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
