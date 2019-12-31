June 25, 1940 — Dec. 27, 2019 FORT EDWARD — Peter L. Sgorrano Jr., 79, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.

Born June 25, 1940 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Peter L. and Amelia Theresa (D’Angelico) Sgorrano Sr.

Peter graduated from Fort Edward High School where he played football during his time there. He then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Upon his return from the service, Peter was employed by General Electric where he worked for more than 35 years until his retirement. He then worked for AIM Services.

Peter was an avid sports fan and could often be found cheering for the New York Giants and the New Yprk Yankees. He also loved spending time at the Saratoga Race Course with Kathy.

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by many aunts and uncles.

