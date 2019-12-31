June 25, 1940 — Dec. 27, 2019 FORT EDWARD — Peter L. Sgorrano Jr., 79, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.
Born June 25, 1940 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Peter L. and Amelia Theresa (D’Angelico) Sgorrano Sr.
Peter graduated from Fort Edward High School where he played football during his time there. He then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Upon his return from the service, Peter was employed by General Electric where he worked for more than 35 years until his retirement. He then worked for AIM Services.
Peter was an avid sports fan and could often be found cheering for the New York Giants and the New Yprk Yankees. He also loved spending time at the Saratoga Race Course with Kathy.
In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by many aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish his memory are his longtime companion of 27 years, Kathleen Winslow; his children, Christine Sgorrano, John Sgorrano (Mary), and Peter Sgorrano III (Tracey Bartos); his grandchildren, Vanessa VanGuilder, Anthony Sgorrano, John Sgorrano, and Nicholas Sgorrano; his brother, Guy Sgorrano (Joanne); his nephew, Todd Sgorrano along with his wife and children, Jo Ann Manning (Mark), Dawn Holmes (Matt) along with several other of Kathleen’s children and grandchildren; as well as his former wife, Caroline Sgorrano.
At Peter’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
All are invited to a reception to celebrate Peter’s life following the service from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls.
Memorial donations in Peter’s name can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Peter’s caregivers for their care and compassion in his time of need.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
