June 16, 1964—Jan. 3, 2022
FORT ANN — Peter Joseph Quagliaroli, Jr., 57, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born June 16, 1964, in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son of Peter Joseph, Sr., and Judith (Taravella) Quagliaroli.
Peter was a graduate of Suffield High School in Connecticut. Over the years, he owned numerous restaurants in Connecticut. Most recently, he moved to upstate New York, where he was the proud owner of Crabby Joe’s in Lake George.
Some of his enjoyments in life were riding his Harley and being a part of the Lake George community, but above all he loved cooking and spending time with his children. He was the most ridiculous, funniest guy, who loved telling stories, joking, and just making people laugh.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his longtime partner, Michelle Wilson; children: Morgan, Tyler, and Mitchell Quagliaroli, Meadow Williams, and Kyle Libiszewski; sister, Jilldean Neale (Kelly); brothers: David (Kristen) Quagliaroli and Steven (Amanda) Quagliaroli; aunt, JoAnn Powling; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
The family is planning memorial services for Peter here in Lake George, as well as in Connecticut that will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
