January 15, 1935—March 7, 2021
CHESTERTOWN — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Joseph Mulreany, Jr., who died peacefully on March 7, 2021 in Mesquite, NV after a battle with dementia.
Peter was born on January 15, 1935 to Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland natives Peter and Marie (Boyle) Mulreany in Ft. Lee, NJ. Along with his parents and older brother John, he moved to the Bronx, NY early in life and that is where he was raised. He graduated from Manhattan College with a degree in marketing and then served three years in the US Army, mostly stationed in Germany with a military intelligence battalion. Peter loved telling stories of his counter-espionage training in Cold War era Germany. He also was able to visit his parent’s hometown while stationed in Europe and happily returned many years later with his son for a visit.
After returning from Germany, Peter entered the New York City Police Department. He spent the next 33 years with the NYPD, rising to the rank of Lieutenant and serving at various precincts throughout his distinguished career. Upon retirement in 1994, he began spending more and more time in upstate New York, falling in love with the area and making a great circle of friends in the Chestertown area. Eventually, he moved to Chestertown for many enjoyable decades until his illness required relocation. He spent the last few years of his life in Mesquite, NV very close to his daughter.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Michael (Laura) Mulreany; his daughter Jill (Robert) D’Ambrosio; his grandson Liam Mulreany; and his loving nieces, nephew, and their children. All will miss his twinkling eyes, quick intellect and quicker smile.
All are welcome to a celebration of his life on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817. Interment will be private at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery the following day.
