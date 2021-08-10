January 15, 1935—March 7, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Joseph Mulreany, Jr., who died peacefully on March 7, 2021 in Mesquite, NV after a battle with dementia.

Peter was born on January 15, 1935 to Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland natives Peter and Marie (Boyle) Mulreany in Ft. Lee, NJ. Along with his parents and older brother John, he moved to the Bronx, NY early in life and that is where he was raised. He graduated from Manhattan College with a degree in marketing and then served three years in the US Army, mostly stationed in Germany with a military intelligence battalion. Peter loved telling stories of his counter-espionage training in Cold War era Germany. He also was able to visit his parent’s hometown while stationed in Europe and happily returned many years later with his son for a visit.