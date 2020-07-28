Peter J. Russo
0 entries

Peter J. Russo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peter J. Russo

March 4, 1956 — July 24, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Peter J. Russo, 64, of Maple Street, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on March 4, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Mary Jane (Jakeway) Russo.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Peter began his career as a mason. He was an excellent worker who took great pride in his craft. Peter also had a special talent in repairing computers and eventually opened his own computer repair store in Utica. After 15 years of servicing computers however, he was forced to retire due to medical issues.

One of his favorite hobbies was watching sports on TV. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan, always cheering them on for the win. Peter also enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Rufus, who never left his side.

Peter was a quiet, laid back man, who loved his friends and family very much. He especially loved all of his children and grandchildren and spoke of them often with pride. He appreciated every moment he had with them, and it showed in his smile while they were around. Peter was sure to even pass his love of sweets, especially peach rings, on to his grandchildren as well. Throughout his illness, he learned the many blessings of a humble life, and he wished for nothing but health and happiness for everyone he loved.

Survivors include his children, Angela (Michael) Moses and Peter Lemery; his loving grandchildren, Alexander Moses, Nicolas Moses, Meadow Lemery and Aubrey Lemery; his siblings, Patrick Russo, Fred (Noreen) Russo, Mark (Mary) Russo and Susan Russo; his nieces and nephews, Katie Russo-MacDougall, Courtney Swan, Joelle Russo, Jessica Russo, Jon-Michael Rehm, Erika Valenti, Patricia Guarino, Melissa Russo-Rosati, Becky Diffee, Edward Russo, Mary Russo, Mike Backus, Matt Backus and Mike Ross; and many more great nieces and nephews, cousins.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mason, Lisa Haase, and the staff from Tower 2 at the CR Wood Cancer Center for taking such wonderful care of Peter during his illness.

Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, will be performed.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital, 101 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Russo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News