March 4, 1956 — July 24, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Peter J. Russo, 64, of Maple Street, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on March 4, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Mary Jane (Jakeway) Russo.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Peter began his career as a mason. He was an excellent worker who took great pride in his craft. Peter also had a special talent in repairing computers and eventually opened his own computer repair store in Utica. After 15 years of servicing computers however, he was forced to retire due to medical issues.

One of his favorite hobbies was watching sports on TV. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan, always cheering them on for the win. Peter also enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Rufus, who never left his side.