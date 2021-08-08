Peter J. Brock

Since 2013, the Operation Santa Claus Small Business Challenge has raised $256,201 and brought warmth to roughly 5,000 children. It also lit a fire within Peter. From that moment forward, everything he did was “all about the kids”. He once told his brother Tim that one lesson he learned during his life is that giving back was what he was born to do. He lived every moment dedicated to that destiny.

In health, Peter lived life to its fullest. He cherished vacations in Maine with his family, seeing his children thrive, and walking a blissful life beside his wife. In sickness, he tried to do the same. Whether sharing a meal, logging seemingly endless afternoon drive hours with his best friend and brother Jack, or simply enjoying quiet moments with Lisa, Peter never stopped living.

Those who have been asked “have you had enough” by Peter, knew that their plate better always be readied for a second helping of whatever he was serving up. What they might not have realized, though, is that question was not just about food. He wanted everyone he met—however briefly—to be full; full from a meal, full of companionship, full of happiness, and most of all full of love.