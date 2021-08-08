Peter J. Brock

Nov. 18, 1956—Aug. 4, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Scribbled on the inside cover of a 1975 U.S. Air Force yearbook are the words, “What I think of Peter Brock — you’re a damn good guy”.
Truer words have never been spoken about a man who left an unforgettable impression on anyone with the good fortune to cross his path during the 64 years of his life on earth. Those individuals were always well fed, never thirsty, full of hope, and likely smiling.
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Peter passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021, surrounded by the love of a devoted family. He waited to be present for the final pitch of a Yankees victory and one last family meal shared by his wife and three children at his bedside. It was then, when everyone was full and had indulged him with some favorite tracks from Dave Matthews Band and James Taylor that he passed, leaving the world a kinder place because of the impact he had on it.
Born on November 18, 1956, Peter graduated from Lake George Senior High School, Adirondack Community College, and ultimately the Air Force Training Center in San Antonio, TX. A familiar face on the beaches of Lake George, in local restaurants, at the betting windows of Saratoga Race Track, on the greens of Hiland Golf Course, and cheering on the New York Giants, Peter was larger than life. He was a steady force that empowered, inspired, and above all else loved.
Peter and Lisa raised three children from their home in South Glens Falls; Brian, a natural salesman and golfer like his father; and twin girls: Nicole and Brittany, who were the consummate pride of their father. His daughters also gave him what instantly became the five joys of his life — grandchildren.
“Papa” was a magna tile pro, always had gum, and loved to sneak treats (to both children and dogs). He found such happiness in taking his grandchildren out to dinner, sharing cuddles on the couch, and spearheading a few surprises that included one very well-timed bounce house that was not only enjoyed by his children. His grandchildren were a light in an already bright life and will carry on an undeniable spark that could only come from their Papa.
A former salesman for U.S. Foods, Peter and his wife Lisa realized a dream that steeped inside him for 15 years when they purchased Sam’s Diner on Dix Avenue in Glens Falls in 2002. One wouldn’t think that serving up rave-worthy omelets or club sandwiches that made you reevaluate your priorities would be a platform for social change, but Peter wasn’t your average grill master.
In 2013, Peter wrote a check to Operation Santa Claus for $100 and encouraged local businesses to match his donation. He didn’t know it yet, but that was the day he signed the Small Business Challenge into existence. Each year, Peter spearheaded grassroots fundraising to benefit Operation Santa Claus and purchase coats, hats and mittens for local children who needed help to weather the chill of upstate New York winters.
Since 2013, the Operation Santa Claus Small Business Challenge has raised $256,201 and brought warmth to roughly 5,000 children. It also lit a fire within Peter. From that moment forward, everything he did was “all about the kids”. He once told his brother Tim that one lesson he learned during his life is that giving back was what he was born to do. He lived every moment dedicated to that destiny.
In health, Peter lived life to its fullest. He cherished vacations in Maine with his family, seeing his children thrive, and walking a blissful life beside his wife. In sickness, he tried to do the same. Whether sharing a meal, logging seemingly endless afternoon drive hours with his best friend and brother Jack, or simply enjoying quiet moments with Lisa, Peter never stopped living.
Those who have been asked “have you had enough” by Peter, knew that their plate better always be readied for a second helping of whatever he was serving up. What they might not have realized, though, is that question was not just about food. He wanted everyone he met—however briefly—to be full; full from a meal, full of companionship, full of happiness, and most of all full of love.
Peter, Papa, and for those who didn’t know any better, Sam, his soul will float on through all who knew him, those he fed, and every person who felt the warmth of his generosity. With every happy shot, every omelet flipped, and every grandbaby loved, Peter will be remembered. If there’s a grill in the afterlife, Peter is at the helm and breakfast is almost ready.
Peter’s spirit is carried on by his wife of 36 years, Lisa; his three children: Brian (wife Lindsay), Brittany (husband Jeremy), and Nicole (husband Matthew); five grandchildren: Jadin (8), Landon (7), Adeline (6), Arya (4), and Eliana (1); siblings: Amy (husband Randy), Jack (wife Sheila), Mark, and Timothy (wife T.J.); his “man’s best friend” Bino; and countless friends and strangers who knew and loved him. Peter is now reunited with his brother Paul, and parents John and Alta.
For those who would like to celebrate the life and legacy of Peter, calling hours will take place at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, 225 Main St., South Glens Falls. A gathering of friends and family will take place at one of Peter’s favorite places for a cold drink and good bite, the Bullpen Tavern, 216 Glen St., Glens Falls. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, Peter’s family requests those who feel compelled to do as he would have done and give back. Donations in Peter’s memory can be made to the Operation Santa Claus Small Business Challenge at adirondackoperationsanta.org or by mail to PO Box 707, Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or the 4s4Life Foundation, led by Peter’s friend and partner in philanthropy Jacque Ecuyer at 16 Boulevard, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
A special thank you to Dr. Mason, Dr. Zagar and fellow doctors, nurses, and staff on T2 at Glens Falls Hospital, C.R. Wood Cancer Center, and High Peaks Hospice for the devoted care they provided Peter throughout his fight and during his final days.
For online condolences please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
