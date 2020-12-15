LAKE LUZERNE—Peter J. Brewster III, 81, of Lake Tour Rd., passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center.

Born on April 8, 1939 in Newtonville, NY he was the son of the late Peter Brewster, Jr and Virginia Johnson Brewster. He was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.

He married Margaret L. Bourdeau on February 1, 1958 in Lake Luzerne. Mrs. Brewster passed away on October 12, 2009 following 51 years of marriage.

Peter worked at International Paper Co. in Corinth for 9 years and then began a long career as a self-employed carpenter.

Peter was a member of the Carpenters union and had been a member of the Luzerne Hadley Volunteer Fire Department.

His enjoyments included hunting, fishing, trapping and making maple syrup.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Margaret Brewster.