Sept. 29, 1926 — Oct. 13, 2019 GANSEVOORT — On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, Peter Henry Schmidt, loving husband and father, passed away at home at the age of 93, surrounded by family. “Hank,” as he was known by his family and friends, was born Sept. 29, 1926 in Affegunt, Germany to Detlef and Hertha Schmidt.

Henry married his childhood sweetheart, Rose LaFountain, and together they raised two sons, Peter Jr. and Robert Sr., and two daughters, Janet and Laurie. Henry was a longtime employee at Northway Travel Trailers, where he worked as an electrician and in sales and service.

Being behind the wheel was a passion for Hank. He drove tractor trailers for many years and he was a successful stock car driver, frequently finishing in the money. In 1965, he was crowned the Vermont State Champion.

Henry was preceded in death by his father, Detlef and mother, Hertha; and sister Helen. He is survived by his wife, Rose; sons, Peter Jr. and Robert Sr.; daughters, Janet and Laurie, along with their spouses; Debbie Schmidt (Casey), Donna Schmidt (Bolster), Jim Getman and Bob Longo; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held for family and close friends at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Gansevoort Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Theresa’s Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

