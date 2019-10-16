Sept. 29, 1926 — Oct. 13, 2019 GANSEVOORT — On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, Peter Henry Schmidt, loving husband and father, passed away at home at the age of 93, surrounded by family. “Hank,” as he was known by his family and friends, was born Sept. 29, 1926 in Affegunt, Germany to Detlef and Hertha Schmidt.
Henry married his childhood sweetheart, Rose LaFountain, and together they raised two sons, Peter Jr. and Robert Sr., and two daughters, Janet and Laurie. Henry was a longtime employee at Northway Travel Trailers, where he worked as an electrician and in sales and service.
Being behind the wheel was a passion for Hank. He drove tractor trailers for many years and he was a successful stock car driver, frequently finishing in the money. In 1965, he was crowned the Vermont State Champion.
Henry was preceded in death by his father, Detlef and mother, Hertha; and sister Helen. He is survived by his wife, Rose; sons, Peter Jr. and Robert Sr.; daughters, Janet and Laurie, along with their spouses; Debbie Schmidt (Casey), Donna Schmidt (Bolster), Jim Getman and Bob Longo; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
A private service will be held for family and close friends at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Gansevoort Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Theresa’s Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.