April 24, 1943—Feb. 19, 2023

HUDSON FALLS—Peter H. Bombard, 79, longtime resident of Warrensburg, passed away at home on Sunday, February 19, 2023, with his family by his side.

Born April 24, 1943, in Lake George, he was the son of the late Walter and Mae (Moore) Bombard.

Pete had a passion for the Adirondacks both in his experiences as well as his collection of historical books. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with family and friends.

He retired with a lifetime career at Hall’s Boat Corporation. Pete was a master in restoring wooden boats. He and his wife also had an antique business “Fine Finish Antiques.” During his retirement he continued to fulfill his passion of woodworking.

In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Pamela Bombard; his brothers, Howard, and Floyd Bombard; and a grandson, Andrew Burch.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melissa (Timothy) Sheloski, Carielyn (Sam) Baldwin, and Terri (Robert) Sawyer; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Jo Marie Bombard; his brother, James Bombard; as well as many friends he made along the way.

At Pete’s request, there will be no services.In his loving memory, the family suggests donations be made to his grandson’s memorial scholarship, Andrew Burch Scholarship, C/O Fort Edward Union Free School, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, N.Y. 12828.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.