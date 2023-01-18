March 29, 1941—Jan. 13, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Peter F. Mastrangelo, 81, of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at his home.

Born March 29, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Francis H. and Jean (Harrington) Mastrangelo.

Pete graduated from St. Mary’s Academy with the Class of 1959 and then went on to graduate in 1963 from Siena College with a bachelor’s degree in History.

In his junior year, he enrolled in the ROTC program and upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Army. He served four years with the military during the Vietnam War before honorable discharged. During his service, he earned several medals including the Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, and a Bronze Star.

After the military, he returned to the Glens Falls area and started his career at Glens Falls National Bank in 1968. He started as a management trainee working his way up the ladder to retire in December 2008 as Vice President/Corporate Development Manager/CRA Officer of the Corporate Development Department. In 2009, he served as Executive Vice President of GFNB’s Community Development Corporation.

He was a faithful communicant of Our Lady Annunciation Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and President of the Parish Council.

Pete was an active part of the community and always helping others, he served on the board of Queensbury School District, American Red Cross, held several positions for Tri-County United Way, Crandall Library Board of Trustees, and was past President, Cabinet Secretary, Treasurer and Board member for the Glens Falls Lion Club. He was also involved in several Veteran organizations; he was Secretary for Vietnam Veterans of American, Adirondack Chapter, was on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee and on the Board of Directors for the Adirondack Vets House. He was active with rehabbing homes for area Veterans to have a warm and safe place to live.

When he was not busy helping others, he was an avid reader, enjoyed riding bikes, playing golf, and watching the NY Giants and Yankees. His greatest enjoyment was the time he spent with this family. Pete was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and adored his dogs, especially he most recent four-legged companion, Charlie.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Katharina, who passed away Oct. 20, 2022 and his brothers: David and Edward.

Survivors include his children: Linda Knapp (Gregory) of Cape Vincent, David Bowman (Lesley) of Queensbury and Peter A. Mastrangelo (Lisa) of Queensbury; his grandchildren: Katharina Cahill (Patrick), Joseph Knapp (Alexia), Melinda Knapp, Patrick Knapp, Matt Bowman (Brandy), Chris Bowman, Amanda Bowman, Brandon Mastrangelo, Camryn Mastrangelo and Jerad Mastrangelo; and his great-grandchildren: Levi, Harper, Heidi, David, Hailey, Luke, Logan, Gavin, Madison and Vivian. He is also survived by his sisters: Martha Scripture of Fort Ann and Linda Kennedy of Hudson Falls; along with several niece and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the church.

Burial with military honors will be held in the spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Donations may be made to the SPCA of Queensbury, 588 Aviation Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or the Adirondack Vets House, 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.