Aug. 14, 1951—Sept. 7, 2022

WILTON — Peter Ernest Ratti, 71, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at home with his son Jestin by his side.

Pete was born on Aug. 14, 1951, in Long Branch, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents; Alyce Davis and Ernest Ratti.

Pete was a graduate of Glens Falls High School and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School as a child.

On April 13, 2002, Pete married the love of his life, Amy McCall at the Harrisena Community Church in Queensbury.

He was an accomplished chef, delighting friends, family, and Saratoga patrons, especially at “Sage’s Casa 13” on Caroline Street making sauce and serving dinners.

Pete was particularly proud of his home. He had the ability to build just about anything and enjoyed working with his hands. If he couldn’t build it he knew someone who could. With the help of his wife, family, and friends, a house became a home with attention to detail and decor.

In summer he could be found barefoot and shirtless; playing Bocci, tending to the yard, or an evening fire. He had a green thumb; devoted to his “girls,” many houseplants, flower gardens, and the perfect lawn. He gave his wife fresh flowers every day.

In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his brother Andrew Davis, his great-niece Kaitlyn Kress, a special aunt Norita “Rita” (George) Beckner, and several close friends including Paul Biggie, Joseph Brower, “Papa” (Lyle) Brown, Gordon Cichacki, and Karl Mohler. Knowing Pete and his crew, they are probably having a grand old time.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 20 years, Amy Ratti; son, Jestin Ratti; grandchildren: Jestin, Ronin, and Lucien Ratti; sisters: Mary King, Patricia Davis (Bob Landry), and Suzanne Guzman; brothers: David (Susan) Davis, Daniel (Renee) Davis, and John Davis; sister-in-law, Renee (Andrew) Davis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Pete’s request there was no funeral service or calling hours. Burial was private.

Thanks to all at Meyer & Malin Family Practice and at Community Hospice for your care and compassion.

Memorial donations may be left to the charity of one’s choice.