× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Peter Demas

Aug. 22, 1937 — May 20, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Peter Demas, 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born on August 22, 1937 in Greece, Peter left Greece when he was a young man of 14 years old to travel to Tarpon Springs, Florida with his uncle. Later, he joined friends in Saratoga Springs prior to joining the United States Navy in 1956.

During Peter’s military career, he was assigned to the Battleship Wisconsin and did tours in the Mediterranean, North Atlantic, Panama Canal and South America ports. In November of 1958, Peter de-commissioned the USS Wisconsin and then was assigned to the USS Des Moines. In 1959, the USS Des Moines sailed to the Mediterranean as flagship for the 6th Fleet. During this tour, Peter was an interpreter for President Dwight D. Eisenhower during NATO Talks. While in the Mediterranean, he married Helen Demas on January 15, 1961.