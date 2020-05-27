Peter Demas
Aug. 22, 1937 — May 20, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Peter Demas, 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born on August 22, 1937 in Greece, Peter left Greece when he was a young man of 14 years old to travel to Tarpon Springs, Florida with his uncle. Later, he joined friends in Saratoga Springs prior to joining the United States Navy in 1956.
During Peter’s military career, he was assigned to the Battleship Wisconsin and did tours in the Mediterranean, North Atlantic, Panama Canal and South America ports. In November of 1958, Peter de-commissioned the USS Wisconsin and then was assigned to the USS Des Moines. In 1959, the USS Des Moines sailed to the Mediterranean as flagship for the 6th Fleet. During this tour, Peter was an interpreter for President Dwight D. Eisenhower during NATO Talks. While in the Mediterranean, he married Helen Demas on January 15, 1961.
Once discharged, Peter returned to New York where he opened Peter’s Diner in Glens Falls and awaited for Helen to join him. He enjoyed visiting with all his patrons, discussing sports, politics, religion, you name it; they were family. Part of his last wishes was to thank Glens Falls and all of his patrons for the love and support they provided through his years of operations.
Peter is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen, three children: Antonia “Nia” Miller (John Perkins), Anthony “Tony” Demas, Olga Osuchowski (Lonnie); grandchildren: Peter Miller (Jennifer) and John Perkins; and great-grandchildren: Joelle and Oliver Miller.
The family wishes to thank Glens Falls Hospital and West Glens Falls Emergency Squad for their care and support.
Due to the current health crisis, services and burial at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Glens Falls Emergency Squad, 86 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12801.For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralfuneral.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.