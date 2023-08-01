Apr. 6, 1968—July 27, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Peter C. Purner, 55, of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, July 27, 2023 at his home with his brother, Michael by his side.

Born on April 6, 1968, in Glens Falls, he was a lifelong area resident and son of the late Paul and Diane (Nicholson) Purner.

Peter grew up in Hudson Falls and was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. He went on to college where he earned a degree in electronics. Peter worked at Xerox as a manager, and Bard, where he worked on designing, building and maintaining the electrical systems and equipment. His last job was at Finch Pruyn where he was an instrument tech for measurex, retiring at the age of 53. During his career, he took great pride in the efforts he made designing circuit boards for local businesses.

Peter was very active all his life. When he was younger, he enjoyed dirt biking, riding his YZ 80, and loved to go boating and slalom water skiing. Peter loved to take his boat up to Indian Lake and go camping in the summer. He was also a talented musician and played the guitar for many years. Peter was a skilled craftsman and mechanic and liked to restore classic cars, rebuild Harley Davidson motorcycles and fix outboard motors. He restored his entire home from the grass to the roof and was very proud of his work.

He is survived by his brother, Michael Purner (Brenda); his nieces and nephews: Amanda (Scott) Traylor, Joseph, William and Nikita Purner; his great niece and nephew, Zachary and Nyla Traylor; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will take place at noon at the funeral home following calling hours.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street, in Glens Falls.

Memorial donations may be made in name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

