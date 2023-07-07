Sept. 9, 1948—July 3, 2023

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — Peter Brilling III of Cape Canaveral, FL, 74, passed away July 3, 2023 from cancer. He was born Sept. 9, 1948 in Glens Falls, NY to Peter Brilling, Sr. and Regina (Brace) Brilling. He was the oldest son in a family of seven children and loved being big brother to his siblings.

After graduating from Glens Falls High in 1966, Peter attended Hudson Valley Community College before he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam.

Leaving the service, he assumed operation of his father’s Mobile service station, Brilling’s Friendly Service. Peter married his best friend Roberta (Bobbi) Oakes in 1982. Together they managed the Daggett Lake Campground for many years, making many lifelong friends. They later retired to Florida.

Peter was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Rathbun (2021), brother, Michael Brilling (2001) and bro-in-law, Leonard Raney (2021). He is survived by sister, Susan (Thomas) Daley; brother, Jeffrey (Elizabeth Montgomery) Brilling; sister, Nancy Raney; and special friend, Debbie Munsey.

In Cape Canaveral, FL, Peter was an active member and past officer of the VFW and American Legion spending many years with fellow patriots, cooking BBQs and sharing fellowship. A Celebration of his Life will be held July 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the VFW Post #10131.