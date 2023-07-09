Sept. 9, 1948—July 3, 2023

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — Peter Brilling III, 74 of Cape Canaveral, FL passed away July 3, 2023 of cancer.

He was born Sept. 9, 1948 in Glens Falls, NY to Peter Brilling Sr. and Regina Brace Brilling. He was the oldest son in a family of seven siblings and loved being “Big Brother” to them. Peter enjoyed Boy Scouts and achieved the level of Eagle Scout.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School in 1966, Peter attended Hudson Valley Community College before he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam. After leaving the Army Peter assumed the operation of his father’s Mobil Gas Station, Brilling’s Friendly Service.

Peter married his best friend Roberta (Bobbi) Oakes in 1982. Together they managed Daggett Lake Campground in the Adirondack Mountains for many years; making lifelong friends during summers organizing campfires and barbeques. He and Bobbi retired to Florida in 2000.

He was preceded in death by wife Roberta (Bobbi) Brilling, sister Patricia Rathbun, brother Michael Brilling and brother-in-law Leonard Raney.

Peter is survived by brothers Mark Brilling (Gwen) of Queensbury, NY; and Jeffery Brilling (Elizabeth Montgomery) of Atlanta, GA; sisters: Susan Daley (Thomas) of Merritt Island, FL; and Nancy Raney of Cape Canaveral, FL; and special friend Debbie Munsey of Cape Canaveral, FL. Peter was an active member and past officer of the Cape Canaveral VFW and American Legion spending many years with fellow patriots, cooking BBQ’s and sharing fellowship. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 15, 2023 at VFW Post #10131, Cape Canaveral, FL.