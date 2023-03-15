July 15, 1940—March 11, 2023

CORINTH — Peter A. Watts, age 82, of Corinth, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on July 15, 1940, in Ticonderoga, NY, Peter was the son of Edward G. Watts and Catherine “Kitty” Hall. After graduating from Hague High School, he was the first in his family to attend college. It was at SUNY Plattsburgh where he met and later eloped with his wife of 61 years, Nancy. In addition to his degree from SUNY, he also received a master’s in education from Siena College.

He taught in the Corinth Central School District, alongside his wife Nancy, for 35 years and had many fond memories of his colleagues and students.

Peter is the beloved father of two daughters: Kristi Warters (Rick) of Simsbury, CT, and Kathi Branchcomb of Corinth, NY; and the much loved “Bompa” to six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. They will remember him for his dedication to family, his lifelong community engagement, his storytelling, sense of humor and love of nature and animals.

Survivors include his wife; daughters; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as four siblings: Dora Kear of Crown Point, NY, Timothy James Watts of East Brady, PA, Sharon Peacock of Corinth, NY, and Mary Hudson of Ticonderoga, NY. Peter was predeceased by three siblings: Edward “Teddy” Watts, Edna McDougal, and Nancy Lee Watts.

His wife and daughters would like to extend a special thanks to Peter’s church family at St. Mary’s and to his oncologist, Dr. David Schaffer, for the love, support and care they showed him.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Lake Luzerne, NY 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations in Peter’s name be made to: St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 211, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

