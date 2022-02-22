Nov. 17, 1927—Feb. 18, 2022

CORINTH — Percy A. “Sonny” Bordeaux, Jr., a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at The Pines in Glens Falls, following a long illness.

Born on Nov. 17, 1927 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Percy, Sr. and Florence (St. John) Bordeaux.

Sonny attended Corinth High School.

He joined the United States Army Air Corps in 1945, serving in the 8th Weather Group during World War II in Chanute Air Force Base in IL, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City and Shepard Field Air Force Base in TX, until his honorable discharge in 1947.

Sonny married Bernice S. Bills on Nov. 14, 1959 in Edinburg, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away Jan. 25, 2013, following 53 years of marriage.

He was employed for many years with his family doing pulpwood and logging. In later years, he worked as the head groundskeeper at the Saratoga Golf and Polo Club until his retirement.

Sonny was a member of the Pilgram Holiness Church in Edinburg for many years and was a devout Christian.

His love of aviation inspired his brother to fly airplanes and he got to fly with him and fly the airplane himself, which was a dream come true.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Marguerite (Bordeaux) Shippee; his brother, Harold Bordeaux; and his brother-in-law, William Berg.

Survivors include two siblings: Sandra (Bordeaux) Berg of Corinth and Robert Bordeaux (Vivian) of Moreau; his granddaughter, Taylor Bordeaux of Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the nurses who gave him loving care, and also the staff at The Pines for their kindness and compassionate care given to Sonny during his stay. The family also wishes to thank Carl Robert, a veteran roommate of Sonny’s, a Marine who watched over him and was a very special person indeed. God bless you all!

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.