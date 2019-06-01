November 23, 1948 — May 25, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Per Glen Klykken left this earth and was welcomed into heaven on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at sunset. He was born in Glens Falls, New York, Nov. 23, 1948, to Nils Stockfleth Beck Klykken and Guri Haugen Klykken. Per resided in Fernandina Beach, Florida, with his wife, Robin, and Leela “Baby Lee,” his beloved Weimaraner. He was a devoted member of North Jax Baptist Church, where he grew his faith and learned the gospel. Per’s firm belief in God gave him the strength during his struggle for four and a half years and after a diagnosis with a serious illness. Per’s career was his passion and it showed. He was a well-seasoned and diversified professional with over 46 years experience in the pulp and paper industry. His hands-on approach at management left him highly respected in his industry. In 2018, in the midst of his illness, he decided to work 14 hours a day after working countless hours a day for many years. He was quoted as saying how good it felt to work “part-time” when he reduced his time at the mill to 60 hours a week!
Per was preceded in death by his parents, Nils Stockfleth, Beck Klykken and Guri Haugen Klykken. He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife, Robin, and Leela, his daughter, Heidi Klykken Moore and her husband Bryan, his son, Paal Klykken; his brothers, Nils Klykken and his wife Judith, and Paal Klykken and his wife Christine.
Per will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Leakey Cemetery on Thursday, June 6, at sunset. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 8, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home, 1155 N. 11th, Beaumont, Texas 77702. The family will welcome guests starting at 1 p.m. and the service will begin at 2 p.m. The family has designated the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research and Nassau Humane Society, Amelia Island, for memorial contributions.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.
