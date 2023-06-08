Oct. 7, 1954—May 20, 2023

FORT EDWARD—It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Penny Lee Sawyer mourn her passing on May 20, 2023, following a long and hard-fought illness.

Penny was predeceased by her parents, Maude and Lloyd Simon.

Penny was born on October 7, 1954, in Potsdam, NY, relocating with her family eight years later to Hudson Falls. In 1972, she graduated from Hudson Falls High School.

Shortly after graduation, she began her career in the insurance industry, working for the Continental Insurance Company for 25 years, and later with AIG and McKesson, before her retirement.

Penny was an avid reader, favoring the horror, mystery and suspense genre, enjoying the works of Stephen King and the like. Penny loved to travel with her friends, Lisa Brown and Tina Scherer. Her trips included many Caribbean cruises, as well as tours of England, Hawaii and various regions throughout the United States. Most of all, Penny enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends.

Penny is survived by her sons: Casey (Kyle) Sawyer and Ryan (Amie) Sawyer; her brother, Stephen (Mary) Simon; her sisters: Darcy Freebern and Kerri Simon; her grandchildren: Brenden Rawlins, Eliza and Addie Sawyer, Sloane and Declan Sawyer; her nieces and nephews: Cameron and Jennifer Simon, Jacob, Aaron and Liam Freebern, Hannah and Keira Simon, and Mary Ellen Lashomb.

At Penny’s request, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in her home at 3 Prospect St. in Fort Edward, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Lastly, the family would like to thank the caring doctors, nurses and professionals of Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice, in addition to Penny’s loving and unwavering sister, Darcy, who provided around the clock end-of-life care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Warm the Children, c/o the Post Star, St Jude’s, and Wounded Warriors in Penny’s memory.

