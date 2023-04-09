May 4, 1959—April 5, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Penny L. Millington, 63, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital following an illness. She was born on May 4, 1959 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Harold and Theresa (LaPoint) Hermance.

Penny graduated from Queensbury High School. She was known for being a hard worker. Penny was a housekeeper at Fort William Henry in Lake George, NY for 32 years. She loved her dogs and especially Chihuahuas. Penny enjoyed puzzle books, games on her tablet; she was an avid bingo and scratch off player. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her parents, Penny was predeceased by a son, Robin Millington, Jr.; her sisters: Patricia Carter and Diana Hermance and by a nephew, Shaun Millington.

Penny is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robin Millington of Queensbury, NY; a son, Joshua A. Millington (Melissa) of Queensbury, NY; grandchildren: Joshua Millington of Queensbury, NY, Caroline Millington of Queensbury, NY, and Molly Millington of Queensbury, NY; sisters: Chrisy Millington (Rusty) of Queensbury, NY and Tammy Millington (Rian) of Queensbury, NY; brothers: Harold Hermance (Charlotte) of Queensbury, NY and Clarence “Corky” Hermance of Elizabethtown, NY; sister-in-law, Helena “Penny” Carmel of Glens Falls, NY; brother-in-law, Ricky Millington of FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Burial will take place on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Glens Falls Cemetery, Glens Falls, NY.

