July 18, 1965 — Dec. 13, 2019

ARGYLE — Penny A. (Wilson) Marshall of Argyle passed away on Dec. 13, 2019 after losing her 2 ½ year fight with cancer.

Born July 18, 1965 she was the daughter of James G. and Lucia R. (Ranado) Wilson of Argyle.

Penny graduated from Argyle in 1984. She worked at WSWHE BOCES starting in 1990 and went on to work there for 29 years. Over her time she worked at a few offices within BOCES along with being union treasurer for four of those years. Penny was a person that faculty, staff and students alike cherished. Her warm smile, and upbeat personality made it a joy for the students stopping into the office, and her coworkers, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Penny played softball from age 18-44 with a great group of friends and family members, including her daughters. Penny always said these were some of the best times of her life. Penny also played on a pool league for several years, in which many of she served as the secretary of the league, and captain of her team. Penny also loved kayaking and some of her favorite times were summer days she could spend on the river at Spier Falls.