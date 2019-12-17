July 18, 1965 — Dec. 13, 2019
ARGYLE — Penny A. (Wilson) Marshall of Argyle passed away on Dec. 13, 2019 after losing her 2 ½ year fight with cancer.
Born July 18, 1965 she was the daughter of James G. and Lucia R. (Ranado) Wilson of Argyle.
Penny graduated from Argyle in 1984. She worked at WSWHE BOCES starting in 1990 and went on to work there for 29 years. Over her time she worked at a few offices within BOCES along with being union treasurer for four of those years. Penny was a person that faculty, staff and students alike cherished. Her warm smile, and upbeat personality made it a joy for the students stopping into the office, and her coworkers, many of whom became lifelong friends.
Penny played softball from age 18-44 with a great group of friends and family members, including her daughters. Penny always said these were some of the best times of her life. Penny also played on a pool league for several years, in which many of she served as the secretary of the league, and captain of her team. Penny also loved kayaking and some of her favorite times were summer days she could spend on the river at Spier Falls.
Penny is survived by her husband of 35 years, Francis E. Marshall Jr., whom she married Aug. 18, 1984; her parents, James and Lucia Wilson of Argyle; her two daughters, Megan Hafner (Mark) of Hudson Falls, and Elise Sterling (Brad) of Argyle; her five grandchildren that she adored, Emma, Landon and Lena of Hudson Falls, and Coltin and Harper of Argyle; her two sisters, Robin Holcomb (Steve Desourdy) of Glens Falls, and Lisa Sears (Ricky) of Queensbury; her two brothers, Scott Wilson (Teresa) of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Nicholas Wilson (Kathy Bruno) of Hudson Falls; her mother and father-in-law, Ellen and Francis (Peanut) Marshall of Hudson Falls; sister-in-law, Tammy Stelts (Craig) of Felton, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Robbie Marshall of Argyle, Peter Marshall (Dawn) of Hudson Falls and Danny Marshall (June) of Argyle; her “3rd daughter”, Lyndsie Hammond (Sherm) of Argyle; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces great nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Penny was predeceased by her brother, Jared N. Wilson; sister, Darcy C. Minor; niece, Skylar Wilson; and all of her grandparents.
Penny also had a huge group of close friends, too many to mention but some all the way back from high school. Other friendships were made through work or just due to her infectious humor and likeability. Penny will surely miss the yearly girls weekend trips and wants to make sure they keep going each year. Penny also wants to remind everyone she is the “Queen of Scare” as Halloween was one of her favorite holidays.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Penny wanted to thank Dr John Stoutenberg, Oncologist Dr. Benjamin Taylor, Radiologist, and all the nurses, technicians and staff at the CR Wood Cancer Center. They are ALL wonderful people doing difficult jobs.
Donations can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 to be used by people with medical financial needs.
To View Penny’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
