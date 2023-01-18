Penelope S. Severson

Feb. 18, 1950—Jan. 14, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — Penelope S. “Penny” Severson, 72, of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 surrounded by her loving family and amazing sisters at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born in Troy on Feb. 18, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie (Roberts) Sawtell.

Penny attended Cambridge Central School and was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her yard and being with her family and most importantly, spending time with her son, Marc.

She was a member of the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion Auxiliary in Cambridge.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Severson who passed away Nov. 28, 2000; a sister, Gloria Dubuke; a niece, Jennifer Montgomery; companion, Robert Ast; special friend, Marjorie MacNeil.

Penny is survived by her children: Alan (Teresa) Dupuis of Cambridge, Eric (Shelley) Dupuis of Greenwich, Marc Dupuis of Cambridge, Kevin (Michelle) Dupuis of Cambridge; siblings: Patricia Hoffmeister of Troy, Teresa (Gordon) White of Greenwich, Gail (Darryl) Decker of Cambridge, Tamie (Mark) Rosko of Schaghticoke and Jacqueline (Randi) Sica of Cambridge; grandchildren: Erica, Victoria, Isador, Cooper, Hunter, Lorenzo, Lorraina; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions in memory of Penny may be made to Battenkill Community Services, 2549 state Route 40, Greenwich, NY 12834 or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

