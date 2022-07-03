July 24, 1968—June 27, 2022
CORINTH — Peggy Sue (Riley) Johnsen passed away June 27, 2022 at her home.
She was born July, 24, 1968 to the late John L. Riley, Sr. and Gladys M. (Scranton) Riley.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband George I. Johnsen, her brother, Carlton J. Riley and her sisters, Dorothy A. Monico and Gladys M. Riley.
Survivors include her sons: Maurice L. Johnsen and Kurt (Jeanne) Johnsen; her brothers: John, Jr., Leo, Mark, Theron, Peter (Mae), and Daniel (Patty) Riley; her sisters: Miza VanGundy, Rosemarie Barnes, Virginia Tennant, June Scheff, and JoAnna (Howard) Wood; sister-in-law, Paula Riley; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; one great-great-niece.
Peggy was a kind, generous woman and an awesome mom and caregiver to her son Maurice. She will sadly be missed by her family and her friends for her continuous laughs and jokes.
The family would like to thank Dr. Pezzulo, Dr. DelMonte and the nurses from Hospice. Special thanks to our sisters, June, Virginia and JoAnna. Special thanks to our “rock” Miss Marie for her special care of Maurice.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, 959 Route 9, Queensbury, NY 12804, American Diabetes Association, 356 N. Midler Ave., #4, Syracuse, NY 13206 or to National Autism Association, 1 Park Ave, Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
