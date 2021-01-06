 Skip to main content
Peggy J. Fisher
June 4, 1935—Jan. 3, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Peggy J. Fisher, 85, of Garner St., passed away after a long illness on Sunday, January 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Godfrey S. and Beatrice F. (LaFreneire) LaLonde.

On March 12, 1954, Peggy married her beloved husband, James G. Fisher, Sr. in Queensbury. For many years Peggy owned and operated Fisher Daycare in Queensbury.

Peggy had many enjoyments including; Bingo, going for family rides, going to casino’s, traveling to visit their grandchildren and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by a son, James G. Fisher, Jr.; a grandson, Bruce James Allen, Jr.; five brothers: Godfrey LaLonde, Arthur LaLonde, Robert LaLonde, Jay LaLonde and Jack LaLonde; and two sisters, Margaret Didio and JoAnn Bruce.

Those left to cherish her memory are husband, James G. Fisher, Sr.; children: Sherry Lynn (Donald) Fisher-Billington, Cathy A. (Bruce) Allen and Debby J. (Stephen) Cirelli; brother, Terry LaLonde; grandchildren: Teeya (Steven) Allen, Tiffiny (Brian) Sheerer, Tonya (Mike) Allen, Marc (Caitlyn) Billington, Ashley (Brandon) Ward, James(Miranda) Cirelli and Kailani Cirelli; great-grandchildren: Christeena Allen, Conor Horrigan, Cassondra Mae Ellis, Brayden Potter, Dylan Sheerer, Lexi Potter, Jameson Cirelli, Sophia Vance; and also patiently awaiting the birth of three more great-grandchildren all due to be born in April; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Robert and Lynne Matte, Tim Pratt, close family, friends and neighbors, Dr. Robert Evans, Dr. William A. Tedesco, Warren County High Peaks Hospice, and West Glens Falls Emergency Squad.

In loving memory of Peggy contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, West Glens Falls Emergency, 86 Luzerne Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804, or to Alzheimers Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

