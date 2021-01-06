June 4, 1935—Jan. 3, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Peggy J. Fisher, 85, of Garner St., passed away after a long illness on Sunday, January 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Godfrey S. and Beatrice F. (LaFreneire) LaLonde.

On March 12, 1954, Peggy married her beloved husband, James G. Fisher, Sr. in Queensbury. For many years Peggy owned and operated Fisher Daycare in Queensbury.

Peggy had many enjoyments including; Bingo, going for family rides, going to casino’s, traveling to visit their grandchildren and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by a son, James G. Fisher, Jr.; a grandson, Bruce James Allen, Jr.; five brothers: Godfrey LaLonde, Arthur LaLonde, Robert LaLonde, Jay LaLonde and Jack LaLonde; and two sisters, Margaret Didio and JoAnn Bruce.