Peggy G. Pratt

Peggy was enthusiastic about fishing on Lake Ontario, her favorite spot. She loved being outdoors, especially walking in nature. Her other hobbies included going to garage sales and playing candy crush. Peggy most cherished time spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She had an enormous collection of DVDs. She enjoyed watching movies with her son, Jason, going to her daughter, Tanya’s camp and spoiling her dog, Daisy. Peggy was not able to travel, but she traveled through her brother and sister-in-law. Rick and Veronica always sent Peggy beautiful gifts from all across the world for her to enjoy and live through. She was never seen without a cup of coffee in hand and she loved her candy and was fortunate enough to never gain a pound. Peggy was a hard worker and enjoyed working at Glens Falls Hospital and Ginny Rae’s. She worked hard to provide for her family and even give them a little extra. Christmas was no exception. She filled her living room with so many gifts there was nowhere to sit. She smiled and got great joy out of watching her family open their Christmas gifts. Her smile will be greatly missed!