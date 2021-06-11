July 31, 1928—June 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY— Peggy A. Measeck, 92, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born July 31, 1928 in Port Byron, she was the daughter of the late Gregg and Roma (Vandenburg) Smith.

Peggy was a graduate of Port Byron School.

On July 16, 1949, Peggy married Kenneth Measeck in Port Byron. They spent 65 years of marriage together until his passing on April 25, 2015.

In 1953, Peggy and her husband, Kenneth moved to Hudson Falls for a teaching position offered to Kenneth.

Peggy loved cross stitch, gifted many of her beautifully crafted items to family. She enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband by her side. Together, Peggy and Kenneth spent a lot of time camping at various campgrounds all over the country, in their camper. In their later years together, they replaced their camper with a condo, located in St. Petersburg, FL. Family was the center of Peggy’s life. She treasured the time spent with her family and will be greatly missed.

Besides her husband and parents, Peggy was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Smith and her daughter-in-law, Nikki Measeck.