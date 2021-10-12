Peg (Margaret Ann) Edwards

Peg was born and raised on Schuyler Street in Lake George, NY in the house reconstructed by her father which included flooring salvaged from the old high school gym and a garage that once served as the snack shack on top of Prospect Mtn. Peg and her sisters were a spirited trio well known locally. All three girls attended Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY where Peg studied nursing. Prior to attending, at age 17, she visited the campus and attended a sorority dance and met her future husband, Les. It was love at first sight for both. They married at the age of 20 and embarked on a full, fun-loving, adventurous and lively married life of 68 years. Peg was the ultimate Naval Officers wife while traveling and living all around the United States. She at times single-handedly raised her three children, corralled a myriad of pets, packed and unpacked the household at least 17 times as well as deftly supported the squadron wives when their husbands were at sea.