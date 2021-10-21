Aug. 8, 1940—Oct. 19, 2021

BUSKIRK — Pearl R. Peters, 81, of Buskirk, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born August 8, 1940 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Bessie (LeBarron) Hill. Pearl graduated from Cambridge Central School and was a real estate agent for Jerome Wright Real Estate Company. Pearl then worked as a Dietary Clerk at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge.

Pearl enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing scrabble, antiquing, especially collecting carnival glass antiques. She loved animals, especially chihuahua’s and looked forward to wintering in Hernando, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Warner G. Peters who passed away in 2008; a grandson, Ryan G. Austin; and a brother, Edward Hill.

Pearl is survived by her children: Scott (Rita) Hahn of Cambridge, Brenda (Gregory) Austin of Eagle Bridge, Duane Hahn of Cambridge and Melissa (Jeff) Hansen of Buskirk; sisters: Carol Anderson and Grace Reynolds, both of Cambridge; grandchildren: Garth Hahn, Megan, Ashley and Victoria Austin, Stacy and Camden Hahn, Hannah (Tyler) Jepson and Marissa Hansen; great-grandchildren: Emery and Ivy Hahn and Alexis Jacobson.

A calling hour will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at 11 a.m. following the calling hour.

Interment will follow at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions in memory of Pearl may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

