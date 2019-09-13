Nov. 8, 1922 — Sept. 9, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Pearl Elinor Kroetz, 96, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Pines in Glens Falls. She was born Nov. 8, 1922, the daughter of the late Irving and Pearl (Washburn) Hamilton. After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Elinor started working at Finch Pruyn as a secretary and bookkeeper. She met and married Karl Kroetz on July 17, 1948. They bought a home on Fifth Street in Glens Falls, where they raised two children, Karl and Ginny. They built a new home in Cleverdale in 1968.
Elinor’s favorite thing was the family gatherings on holidays, where there was plenty of home cooked food along with her famous cheesecake. She would take daily walks accompanied by the neighborhood dogs. She loved her rose garden that took up most of her front lawn. Elinor loved having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren come visit and enjoy the lake.
Upon her husband’s passing in 2003, she remained in Cleverdale until her early 90s, then moving to her hew home at the Landing.
Elinor is survived by her two children, Karl Kroetz and Ginny Wilcox (Mark); four grandchildren, Megan Wilcox (Ariel Shats), Nadia Giumarra (Tony), Stacia Kroetz and Kailin Kroetz; four great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Newcomb; and one niece.
There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Elinor’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
