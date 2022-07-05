Oct. 27, 1944 — July 1, 2022
HEBRON — Pearl C. Greene, 77, of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence.
Born October 27, 1944, in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Carlton and Dorothy (Hill) Moffitt.
Pearl had worked on the family farm and also at the MacClan Farm in Salem assisting in raising chickens.
Pearl loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed being the scorekeeper for the family softball games. She loved playing bingo and had volunteered her time at the Salem Food Pantry.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Brian Burch, Jr.; siblings: Wayne Moffitt, Sr., David Moffitt, Grace Barrett and Patricia Gould.
Pearl is survived by her husband, Albert Greene; children: Michael (Donna) Burch of Hebron, Kevin Burch of North Carolina, Brian (Cindy) Burch of Jackson and Debbie (Bud) Bruce of Salem, AL; sisters: Marilyn Breason of Cambridge, Karen Slater of White Creek, June Burch of Hebron, Sharon Jarvis of Salem and Carolyn Vincent of Jackson. Pearl is also survived by her grandchildren: Olin, Heather, Katie, Dustin, Johnathon, Nick; two special grandsons: J.R. and A.J.; Five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. There will be a gathering for family and friends at Pearl and Albert’s home at 14 Wood Cutters Way in Salem following the service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Pearl may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.