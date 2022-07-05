Oct. 27, 1944 — July 1, 2022

HEBRON — Pearl C. Greene, 77, of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence.

Born October 27, 1944, in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Carlton and Dorothy (Hill) Moffitt.

Pearl had worked on the family farm and also at the MacClan Farm in Salem assisting in raising chickens.

Pearl loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed being the scorekeeper for the family softball games. She loved playing bingo and had volunteered her time at the Salem Food Pantry.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Brian Burch, Jr.; siblings: Wayne Moffitt, Sr., David Moffitt, Grace Barrett and Patricia Gould.

Pearl is survived by her husband, Albert Greene; children: Michael (Donna) Burch of Hebron, Kevin Burch of North Carolina, Brian (Cindy) Burch of Jackson and Debbie (Bud) Bruce of Salem, AL; sisters: Marilyn Breason of Cambridge, Karen Slater of White Creek, June Burch of Hebron, Sharon Jarvis of Salem and Carolyn Vincent of Jackson. Pearl is also survived by her grandchildren: Olin, Heather, Katie, Dustin, Johnathon, Nick; two special grandsons: J.R. and A.J.; Five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. There will be a gathering for family and friends at Pearl and Albert’s home at 14 Wood Cutters Way in Salem following the service.

Memorial contributions in memory of Pearl may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.