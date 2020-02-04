GANSEVOORT — Pearl (Beagle) Holmquist Ruff passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the Warren Center.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary Holmquist; her grandchildren, Lisa Linear (Mike), Eric Holmquist (Koren), and Geoff Holmquist (Stephanie); her great-grandchildren, Holly, Casey, Abigail, and Haley; as well as her sister, Joan Beagle.
At Pearl's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service at Gansevoort Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.
You have free articles remaining.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Warren Center for the love and care they provided to Pearl during her time there.
Memorial donations in Pearl's name can be made to the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.