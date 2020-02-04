GANSEVOORT — Pearl (Beagle) Holmquist Ruff passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the Warren Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary Holmquist; her grandchildren, Lisa Linear (Mike), Eric Holmquist (Koren), and Geoff Holmquist (Stephanie); her great-grandchildren, Holly, Casey, Abigail, and Haley; as well as her sister, Joan Beagle.

At Pearl's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service at Gansevoort Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Warren Center for the love and care they provided to Pearl during her time there.

Memorial donations in Pearl's name can be made to the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Ruff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.