QUEENSBURY — Payton Rose Goodrich, sweet angel baby to loving parents, Kaleb and Emily (Marcotte) Goodrich, came into our world on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

At 30 weeks, our entire world was flipped completely upside down when our precious baby girl took her last breath inside momma’s belly. We will never be able to express in words the amount of heartache and grief we share and feel every second of the day. Our sweet precious Princess Payton came out the most beautiful, perfect, sleeping angel girl. She is loved, so incredibly loved. She completed our world and filled our hearts. Her absence leaves us shattered and broken, but we are incredibly grateful to have been chosen to be her mommy and daddy.

Payton Rose was her parents’ little wiggle worm, who loved when her momma ate sweets and loved hearing her daddy’s voice. She was very active when hearing country music and enjoyed staying up all night.

She was greeted in heaven by her paternal great-grandmother, Karen Monrian; her maternal great-grandmother, Charlene Marcotte; maternal great-grandfather, Jerry Starr, and her great great maternal grandmother, Lucille LaBrake.